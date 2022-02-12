Everton v Leeds: Confirmed team news

Donny van de Beek makes his first Everton start, and only his fifth Premier League start in total.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back from his latest injury and Alex Iwobi makes his first league appearance since December.

Jonjoe Kenny comes in as they make a total of four changes from the Newcastle defeat.

Yerry Mina and Demarai Gray are injured, and Andre Gomes and Andros Townsend drop to the bench.

Everton: Pickford: Holgate, Keane, Kenny, Coleman, Allan, Van de Beek, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Begovic, Patterson, Townsend, Tosun, Gomes, Branthwaite, Rondon, El Ghazi, Alli.