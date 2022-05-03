Ben Tomenson, Talking Shutt podcast, external

When your luck is out what more can you do?

When Leeds sacked Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch came in, if I had told you there would be a run of five games without defeat, claiming 11 points from 15 in that run, you'd think Leeds would be pretty safe from relegation.

Then include Burnley sacking the manager who has done so well in keeping them up, you'd think this was as comfortable as it would get.

Yet here we are. Staring down the trapdoor when we’ve done what was probably needed in any other year.

Now feels like the lowest point so far. The whole Bank Holiday weekend has been a nightmare for Leeds. We endured a late comeback from Burnley against all-but-relegated Watford before we welcomed one of the best teams in the world to Elland Road.

The Leeds players put in a valiant performance, but we lost Stuart Dallas - who has played all 34 Premier League games this season - to a serious injury, and we ended up getting battered 4-0.

Move on to Sunday, when our other relegation rivals Everton entertained EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS Chelsea and came out with a 1-0 win, narrowing the gap to two points.

It's a match-by-match shootout. Three teams on 34, 34 and 32 points. Right now, my feeling is that everything just seems to be going against Leeds.

If that continues, it's not looking good.

