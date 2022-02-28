Marsch identified by Leeds 'a number of years ago'

Jesse Marsch has been appointed as Leeds United head coach on a deal until June 2025.

The 48-year-old, who succeeds Marcelo Bielsa, will join the club once a work permit has been finalised.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta said Marsch had actually been identified by the club "a number of years ago during his time at Red Bull Salzburg".

"We believe his philosophy and style of football aligns with that of the club and will suit the players very well," he added.

Chief executive Angus Kinnear said: “At this challenging time, it is important that the club remains united from top to bottom.

"The fans have been amazing throughout Andrea’s tenure and we have no doubt they will unite behind Jesse and ensure the team quickly returns to winning with style.”