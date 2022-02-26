Leeds 0-4 Tottenham: Conte reaction

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "The performance was really good, the final result was great for us.

"We needed the three points because I didn't like the defeat against Burnley. I didn't like my players and I tried to convey my disappointment. Today I had a great answer from my players.

"I have seen the desire, the will to fight in every moment of the game against a team who are very good at winning duels.

"It was good for me to see this and to be a starting point for us. If we want to build something important, it's not enough to play and enjoy football. You have to match good football with a great desire."