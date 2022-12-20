We asked you which World Cup players you'd scoped out for David Moyes to snap up for West Ham.

Here is a selection of your ideas:

Joe: I think West Ham would benefit from selling Nikola Vlasic and focusing on adding a front man who can playing across the top of the field. After watching the World Cup, I think Alexis Mac Allister would be an amazing addition and he could be the next Carlos Tevez for the Claret and Blue.

Graham: West Ham should be looking at Achraf Hakimi.

Ian: I think West ham would do good to sign Amrabat when we lose Rice in the summer.

Henry: Musah the USA midfielder looks like a good player, he has high energy and he's got proper technical ability. It would be decent if he sat next to Declan Rice for the Hammers!