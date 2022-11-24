De Bruyne confused by award
- Published
Kevin de Bruyne says he does not understand how he was given the Player of the Match award in Belgium's win over Canada on Wednesday.
The Manchester City captain helped secure a 1-0 opening win in Group F and picked up the individual award.
"I don't know why I got the trophy," he said. "Maybe it's because of my name or something. I just don't think we played well enough as a team, especially in the first half. When we started getting through their press there was more space. But I don't think we played a good game today, me included.
"I thought we were playing too much long. I think there was more space.
"The way you have to go through the pressing, you have to attract them in a way so you can cross the pressing. you have to be brave and play short and then cross the line. I don't think we were brave enough to cross that position."