H﻿earts lost 4-0 to Blackburn Rovers in the first friendly on their winter training camp in Marbella.

Rovers, who are third in the English Championship, were 3-0 up at half-time through Sam Szmodics and George Hirst's brace.

B﻿radley Dack completed the rout swiftly in the second half.

R﻿obbie Neilson's side take on La Liga side Almeria on Sunday in their second and final friendly of the week-long trip.

Hearts: Clark (Stewart 45), Neilson (Henderson 55), Sibbick, Kingsley (Tait 69), M Smith (McLuckie 69), Kiomourtzoglou, Grant, Cochrane, Forrest, Shankland (Pollock 69), C Smith. Not used: Stone, Ginnelly.