Hearts hammered in friendly with Blackburn
- Published
Hearts lost 4-0 to Blackburn Rovers in the first friendly on their winter training camp in Marbella.
Rovers, who are third in the English Championship, were 3-0 up at half-time through Sam Szmodics and George Hirst's brace.
Bradley Dack completed the rout swiftly in the second half.
Robbie Neilson's side take on La Liga side Almeria on Sunday in their second and final friendly of the week-long trip.
Hearts: Clark (Stewart 45), Neilson (Henderson 55), Sibbick, Kingsley (Tait 69), M Smith (McLuckie 69), Kiomourtzoglou, Grant, Cochrane, Forrest, Shankland (Pollock 69), C Smith. Not used: Stone, Ginnelly.