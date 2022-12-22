Goodwin on 'immense' anguish, dropping deep & Paisely challenge

After a bruising week, Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's trip to face St Mirren.

Here are the key points:

  • "Immense" disappointment of the last-gasp defeat to Rangers on Tuesday has taken a couple of days "to get our head around".

  • Goodwin says he understands the criticism that has been coming his and the team's way, adding the last 48 hours have been difficult for everybody.

  • He insists Aberdeen didn’t set up to drop to their six-yard line in the closing stages against Rangers, points out that the visitors forced them back.

  • From a fitness point of view everyone is fine, but "psychologically we have to get them back up and running again".

  • St Mirren will be tough, especially considering their excellent form at home where they are unbeaten since the opening day.

SNS