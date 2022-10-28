G﻿eorge Cummins, BBC Sport

Antonio Conte will make headlines for his fresh criticism of the VAR on Wednesday night but the manager also revealed he has a selection headache as Spurs travel to Bournemouth on the south coast.

Speaking to the media at the clubs training ground this afternoon the manager thanked Pierre-Emile Hojberg and Cristian Romero for playing against Sporting on Wednesday.

“We have taken a big, big risk. Especially for Romero," Conte said.

"He was really tired and we risked him a lot. But for this type of game (vs Sporting) we have to take risks.

“Now we have to manage him very well because he played and finished the game with great will and desire. I had to thank him and Pierre. Romero is OK but we have another important game on Tuesday and for this reason we have to make the best decision for him.”

Tottenham need a point to qualify for the last-16 in Marseille on Tuesday. Conte may rest some stars against Bournemouth so they are fit face to start in France.

With Dejan Kulusevki and Richarlison both injured, Bryan Gil may start after impressing as a sub in midweek.