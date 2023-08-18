'Rival clubs tried to muscle in' on Offiah deal, says Savage

Sporting director Joe Savage says Odel Offiah was deteremined to join Hearts despite "rival clubs" trying to hijack the deal.

Versatile defender Offiah, 20, has completed a season-long loan move to Tynecastle from Premier League Brighton.

“We’re really happy to get this deal done and welcome Odel to Hearts," said Savage.

“Once again we had the inconvenience of rival clubs trying to muscle in at the last minute but Odel was steadfast in his desire to come to Hearts, which says it all about our standing in Scottish football."

Offiah can play at centre-half or either wing-back position and has been backed to shine by Hearts technical director Steven Naismith.

“He’ll bring versatility to our defence which is a real plus point, and with the attributes he possesses I know he’ll excel in any position he’s asked to play," said Naismith.

“It’ll be a whirlwind start for him but he’s here, will train with the team over the next couple of days with a view to being involved in Sunday’s Viaplay Cup game against Partick Thistle.”