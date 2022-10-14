Hearts can't build Euro belief overnight - Levein

A﻿fter a heavy defeat for Hearts in Florence, former boss Craig Levein says securing regular European football is the only route to improvement.

"This campaign was always about a learning experience," Levein told BBC Sportsound.

"Now they have to get their finger out in the league and into a position where they can qualify for Europe again this season.

“If they do that and strengthen, they can have a go next time. It’s about belief and you can’t build that overnight."

H﻿earts were four goals down at half-time in the 5-1 Conference League defeat to Fiorentina, but Levein reckons they should a character to avoid a heavier hammering.

“So often in these matches against top teams who are hurting a little bit because of league form, it would have been so easy for Hearts to concede seven, eight, nine," he added.

“What pleased me enormously was their attitude in the second half. Fiorentina looked like they wanted to bury them, but Hearts played well second half."

L﻿isten to more reaction from Hearts' loss in Fiorentina