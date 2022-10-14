W﻿olves interim boss Steve Davis says his experience of managing other teams at Molineux will help him with the emotions of standing on the touchline on Saturday.

T﻿he lifelong Wolves fan brought his Crewe Alexandra team to the ground on Boxing Day in 2013 and has managed the club's youth teams there.

However, the game with Nottingham Forest will be his first game in charge of the senior side at Molineux.

"﻿I've got experience of standing on the sidelines and managing against Wolves so I think that will be an advantage," said Davis. "But I've not managed here in a game of this magnitude.

"﻿It won't be a shock - it will be something I enjoy. I just need to keep a cool head and make right decisions on the day."

T﻿he 57-year-old, along with Wolves' Under-21 manager James Collins, led the side against Chelsea last week with rumours swirling about the identity of the next permanent manager.

D﻿avis, though, is concentrating on the game ahead and an intense schedule of three matches in eight days.

"﻿All I've been doing is focusing on points and a good performance tomorrow," he said. "We've got five games at home before the World Cup and it's important we make it a fortress and be tough to beat.

"﻿We are working hard on the training ground to turn things around."