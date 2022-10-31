A﻿berdeen Women secured their first win at Pittodrie - and their first of the SWPL1 season - in front of 1,652 fans.

In an afternoon of firsts, Nadine Hanssen netted the Dons maiden goal at the famous ground to send Gavin Beith and Emma Hunter's side on their way to collecting the three points against bottom side, Glasgow Women.

T﻿his was the second time Aberdeen Women played on the Pittodrie pitch, after taking on eventual champions, Rangers, at the end of last season in a 2-0 defeat.

C﻿entral defender Jess Broadrick scored the second on Sunday as the reds comfortably created a four-point margin between them and Glasgow.