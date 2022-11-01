Rangers will be without suspended midfielder John Lundstram and defenders Ben Davies and Ridvan Yilmaz, who were both substituted during Saturday's win over Aberdeen.

Manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst said left-back Yilmaz "will be out for several weeks" but Davies could return at the weekend against St Johnstone.

Midfielder Glen Kamara returns to Van Bronckhorst's squad.

Former Rangers defender Calvin Bassey is in Ajax's squad and head coach Alfred Schreuder has a largely fit player pool after having their weekend domestic game postponed for extra training.

Forward Brian Brobbey is one player the Dutch champions are monitoring fitness-wise.