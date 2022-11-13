England may be able to do with Ivan Toney for the World Cup but the striker showed why he is indispensable for Brentford with a match-winning performance at Manchester City.

This may look like a shock result to outsiders given the status of the two clubs but Brentford thoroughly deserved the victory and Toney fully merited his two goals, the decider coming eight minutes into stoppage time.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has overseen some landmark victories such as the 4-0 win against Manchester United earlier this season but this win away to the champions can take its place alongside any of them.

This was no fluke. Brentford were rewarded for a relentlessly positive approach from the first whistle that meant off-colour City were always on edge, their keeper Ederson far busier than Brentford counterpart David Raya.

Toney will claim the headlines and rightly so but this was a top-class team performance and a victory that no-one could begrudge Brentford.