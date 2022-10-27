R﻿alph Hasenhuttl said Romeo Lavia has returned to training and could be in the squad for Saturday's game at Crystal Place.

T﻿he midfielder joined Saints from Manchester City in the summer and started the opening five games of the season, but he hasn't featured since September due to a hamstring injury.

H﻿asenhuttl said: "Romeo is today the first time in the session and it was a pleasure to see him playing.

"I would like to have him in the squad at the weekend but we have to wait for the physio. It’s normal because he was out for so long, but it is good to see immediately his quality on the pitch. He is fantastic to watch.

"We had some problems with injuries in the beginning of the season which cost us some points. The injury to Romeo, we had been on a very good run and struggled afterwards.

"You can see why because when you see him today on the pitch you see what quality he has and what he can bring to you."

I﻿n another injury boost, Hasenhuttl said Armel Bella-Kotchap could return to training as early next week.

H﻿e said: "Armel also looks good. It can be that he starts to train next week with the team. He wants to try from next week and I think he could be an option for the Newcastle game maybe."