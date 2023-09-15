Joe Hodge is still out but Tommy Doyle is available for selection after his move on deadline day from Manchester City.

Doyle appeared in a behind-closed-doors friendly during the international break, with O'Neil stating: "We are trying to get him up to speed as he has not played a lot of football since the Euros."

Fellow new signing Jean-Ricner Bellegarde has caught his eye: "He has been excellent in training. His approach, his work ethic and he has a fantastic attitude. I am excited to see how quickly he can adjust to impact the Premier League."

He believes the approach play Wolves have exhibited this season has been promising: "Numbers-wise we are creating opportunities and arriving in good areas. There is still a lot we need to improve to get where we need to be and situations where we could have done better."

Linked to that, he was pleased to see Fabio Silva get goals for Portugal Under-21s during the two-week break: "Having your number nine scoring goals of course helps with confidence. It gives an extra boost and it is good he has managed to get minutes while away."