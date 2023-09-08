We asked you to have your say on West Ham's impressive start to the new season, whether it will last and what concerns might still be there for the Hammers.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Jeremy: A little too early to say, but there does seem to be something of a steelier resolve about what was a promising group, which has only been strengthened during the break. Great to see Areola finally able to show his worth. Hopeful of either more European glory or at least a top-six finish. Both may just be beyond us, depending on injuries.

Ian: Obviously a great start to the season and much better than most of us Hammers fans would have thought likely pre-season. Some really good signings made, like the look of Alvarez and looking forward to seeing more of Kudus. Only gripe - letting Scamacca go without giving him a proper season and not having a replacement lined up when we sold him.

Nick: Everyone is obsessed with possession football, it's the goals that count. So what if Brighton had double our chances? They never looked like scoring until the end to be fair and by then we could have had five. I expect nothing from the next few games, but that is when West Ham surprise you most.

Neville: I have been a Hammers fan for over 60 years, I have run a West Ham fans site for over 20 years and have to say this is the best time to be a supporter in all that time. I don't agree with the way David Moyes manages the team all of the time, particularly his reluctance to using substitutes right until the end of the game, but he has done really well.

Michael: Last season was a dip in league form and was not helped by trying to play a more expansive game at the start resulting in bad results and then playing catch up. The doom and gloom merchants will always criticise the style of play but three consecutive seasons in European competitions says a lot more to me. It says that under Moyes we are getting better and hard to beat.