Comfortable Celtic wins this season are nothing new. Ange Postecoglou's side have won 9-0, 6-1, 5-0, 5-1 and 4-0 this term, continually rejecting the footballing convention of getting in front and sitting on a lead.

The Scottish Premiership leaders need nine more points to reach 100, having moved beyond a century of league goals to 102 for the campaign with Sunday's win.