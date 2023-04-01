Rangers 2-0 Dundee United: Analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

Rangers kept up their momentum for next week's trip to Celtic Park, which is effectively a last-ditch attempt to keep the title race alive.

Beale remains unbeaten in the league - with 13 wins from 14 - while Rangers' run of 10 straight victories is their best winning league run since January 2021.

They can't afford to be so profligate against Celtic, though, as the scoreline didn't fully reflect their superiority over United.