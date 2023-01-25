Having a week off before the return leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton is "key" for Newcastle, says former Brighton and Crystal Palace striker Glenn Murray.

The Magpies suffered a shock defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the third round of the FA Cup earlier this month, but that means they have no game this weekend and can be laser focused on making their first domestic cup final since 1999.

Meanwhile, their opponents Southampton do not have the same luxury, instead facing a fourth-round tie against Championship side Blackpool on Saturday.

"Newcastle have not changed their XI very much this season and have relied on the same 13 or so players," Murray told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"For Eddie Howe to be able to rest all his players for the biggest game of his tenure, it is key."

Ex-England goalkeeper Rob Green also offered praise for Nick Pope who made some important saves, notably from Che Adams who went clean through shortly before Joelinton scored the only goal of the first leg.

"There were some really big moments from Pope," said Green. "You just wonder how imposing he looked because he's so huge and covers all the goal.

"You felt that when Adams missed, Southampton went, 'we're not going to beat this guy today'."

