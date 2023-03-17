O'Hara deal 'great business for the club'

Stephen Robinson has hailed Mark O'Hara as the "perfect footballer to manage" after the St Mirren midfielder signed a new deal keeping him in Paisley until summer 2026.

"He’s been my captain all season when Joe [Shaughnessy] hasn’t been playing," said Robinson.

"You never get any hassle from him. He gets on with things, he plays wherever you ask him to play and how ever you ask him to play.

"He's been fantastic and for us to tie him down for another two years is a great piece of business for the club."