West Ham v Brentford: Pick of the stats

West Ham's last win over Brentford in any competition was a 4-0 second-tier victory in April 1993, though they've only met twice since then (L2).

Brentford did the league double over West Ham last season, with Yoane Wissa netting a 90th-minute winner in a 2-1 victory in this exact fixture.

Said Benrahma has scored three goals in his past five Premier League appearances, as many as he had in his previous 22. He's looking to score in consecutive league games for the first time since December 2021.