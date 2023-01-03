Conte on injuries, happiness and Spurs 'project'
- Published
Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's game against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Rodrigo Bentancur is back in training but will not be ready to play either against Palace or at home to Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Richarlison requires another MRI scan to assess his thigh problem but the injury that kept Dejan Kulusevski out against Aston Villa is "not serious" and will be "monitored day-by-day".
The Spurs boss said reports he has demanded January reinforcements after the loss to Villa were wide of the mark, claiming his "not so good" English caused confusion.
Conte took pains to reiterate his happiness at Spurs, saying he was "really committed" and that the club is trying to "create a base, a foundation".
However, he admitted that "during this process one thousand other things can happen" such as a club sacking a manager or a difference in opinion or vision.
The Italian conceded he had concerns about Son Heung-min's goal drought and that the South Korea striker is "struggling to find his best" but added "many people have already forgotten the difficulty of the World Cup".