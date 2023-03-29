'Porteous would throw himself in front of a train for Scotland'

Three games, three clean sheets, two wins and no defeats. Ryan Porteous is making this international football lark look easy.

The former Hibs defender delivered another standout show for Scotland as Steve Clarke's side sent shockwaves around Europe by dispatching Spain 2-0 on a famous night at Hampden.

Porteous, who learned his trade and rose to prominence at Easter Road before a move to Watford in January, made countless blocks, headers and tackles and lapped up the feisty encounter.

"It's the kind of game I like to be in, the ones when you're defending all the time," the 24-year-old told BBC Scotland.

"You need to stay concentrated, you can't be asleep on the pitch and me, Granty [Hanley] and Kieran [Tierney] did that.

"It's a special night against a really top team. The crowd played a massive part and we're grateful to them as well.

"It's enjoyable to be around the place, there's not one bad egg in that changing room. And that shows on the park and in the strength off the bench."

Former Hearts gaffer Craig Levein echoed the thoughts of the Tartan Army as he raved about Porteous' performance.

"Ryan would throw himself in front of a train for Scotland!" Levein said.

"It's brilliant to see and the punters love that - someone throwing themselves at it in the box to stop a goal."