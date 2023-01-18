Simon Stone, BBC Sport

West Ham wanted this Saturday to be all about David Gold.

The club's co-chairman died earlier this month and the Premier League fixture against Everton will be the first match at London Stadium since.

West Ham have organised fitting tributes, including inviting Gold's family.

However, the game will be played against the sporting backdrop of the Hammers finding themselves in the relegation zone, despite a £160m outlay on new players in the summer, and manager David Moyes being under severe pressure.

Moreover, they are playing opponents who are also deep in the relegation mire and whose directors were advised not to attend last weekend's game against fellow strugglers Southampton at Goodison Park, which ended in a 2-1 defeat.

Navigating that situation will not be easy.