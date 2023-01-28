St Mirren 1-0 Motherwell: What did the manager say

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson told Sportsound: "We don't do it the easy way! The boys battled really hard, were very well organised and showed some really good defensive performances. There were lots of pleasing aspects.

"Curtis Main's work rate was excellent, some terrific performances in the back five and Trevor Carson made two good saves, too. We've earnt those three points. We're hard to beat when we go 1-0 up.

"I'm delighted for Curtis. He works his socks off, he's so unselfish for the team and it's nice for him to get his bit of glory today.

"That's credit to the players, they've been fantastic. They take everything to the letter. We've got a small squad and small staff. They deserve all the praise they're getting."