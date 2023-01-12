Patrick Bamford (groin) returns to the squad, while Illan Meslier and captain Liam Cooper are also both available.

However, Crysencio Summerville (ankle) is out for a month, while Luis Sinisterra, Archie Gray and Stuart Dallas are still out.

Marsch is angry that players like Summerville and Willy Gnonto are not being protected enough by referees. There is a clear frustration that he is rarely working with anywhere near a fully fit squad.

He added: "As a group it still hasn't come together in the way I would like. We haven't been able to push it in the way we want. But this is where we are."

Marsch refuses to talk about the potential record signing of Hoffenheim striker Georginio Rutter, stating: "A reminder that I'm not speaking about transfers so don't waste your time."

Will the club have to move players on to facilitate an incoming transfer? "No, I think its evaluation at all moments is what's best for the situation."

On the subject of young players' futures, like striker Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Cresswell (on loan at Millwall), Marsch said: "We've committed to a lot of young players from outside the league because we feel they were some of the players who fit best to what we are trying to develop here."

He added: "I really like Charlie, I think his mentality is amazing. We can go down the list - Lewis Bates, Dan James - we can talk about all of them, right? Every situation is a little bit different. All the players we have under our umbrella we like to keep them here because we like them and we think they have potential for the future."