As the January transfer window enters its final day, we've been asking what business Aston Villa still need to do between now and 23:00 GMT.

Here are some of your views:

AVFC Boy: We need a pacy wide man on the left wing, a back-up striker in case Jhon Duran is to be sent out on loan initially, and a midfielder to make up for the departures of Nakamba and Sanson, while acknowledging that McGinn isn't going to be fit very soon. In that light, Ismaila Sarr, Moussa Dembele and Matteo Guendouzi, respectively, sounds great!

JF: Guendouzi, Dembele or similar attacking options please. Cannot go into the second half with Watkins and a young striker new to the Premier League.

Sam: Our squad is dangerously thin, I trust Unai Emery but right now very worried that, should Watkins get injured, we only have 19-year-old new signing Duran to replace him. Good to have a clean out but we do need squad depth.

Jason: We’re leaving ourselves really short up front. Not replacing Ings would be a mistake. But in Unai we trust!

Si: With injuries, and having two keepers on the bench last time, we really need another striker and a winger. Nicolo Zaniolo does both. Florian Thauvin is a free, would have loved to have Guendouzi but it looks like it's not happening.