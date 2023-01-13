Rumours of Joao Cancelo leaving Manchester City are "a classic January transfer story" and should not be given too much credence at this stage.

That's the view of Telegraph football journalist Luke Edwards, who described reports of Cancelo heading to another European country as "a very polite way of him throwing his toys out of the pram".

The 28-year-old's patchy form this season has seen him recently lose his place in City's starting XI, but Edwards thinks there is no chance of him leaving Manchester this month.

"I think City will ignore it and it won't bother Pep [Guardiola] at all," he said. "It's come from nowhere.

"He has been one of their best players and this is what happens at City - Phil Foden doesn't get picked, even Kevin de Bruyne has been criticised. It's Pep laying down a challenge.

"This probably has an element of Cancelo not being happy. I'm sure other clubs will have been alerted as, if he was available, there would be a lot interested in him."

