Sutton's predictions: Fulham v Southampton

I need to apologise to Fulham fans because I have been writing them off all season and it's become apparent that they are a very well-balanced team who deserve to be where they are in the top half of the table.

Fulham got a brilliant win at Crystal Palace and that was not the first time they have surprised people this season - they are not just well organised defensively, they always carry a threat too.

Southampton, in contrast, have got big problems. They are bottom for a reason.

The alarm bells were ringing when I heard their new boss Nathan Jones talk about how easy his side made it for Brighton after Saints had lost his first game in charge. He has got a lot of work to do.

Maulo's prediction: I always used to love watching Fulham when Scott Parker was playing for them. They are doing pretty well at the moment, especially in attack with Aleksandar Mitrovic in form, but I think Southampton might surprise a few people here. 2-2

