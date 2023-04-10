Crystal Palace's thumping 5-1 over Leeds United at Elland Road was doubly impressive as it was a win achieved without talismanic forward Wilfried Zaha, says former West Ham and Aston Villa midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

Back-to-back wins in Hodgson's two games in charge so far have moved Palace up to 12th on 33 points, six above the relegation zone.

Prior to the trip to Yorkshire, the Eagles had won only four of the previous 33 Premier League games Zaha did not play in, losing 22 of them.

"I didn't see that coming at all. I really didn't," Reo Coker said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"It's a great win, especially doing it without Zaha - that's the surprising thing for me because he has been the main man that has carried Palace for years now. It was a great team performance.

"It was great to see Eberechi Eze playing. I'm a big fan. He is someone that can take the burden with Zaha not being there.

"It was a not a performance where everything had to go through Zaha, where he had to score or be the provider. It was a statement win.

"The difference I can see from under Patrick Vieira was it was just back to basics. Playing for managers like Roy Hodgson is very simple; do your job, be aggressive, close the ball down and win your individual battles and that's what they did.

"I didn't see a Palace side that were overly coached in a style or a system."

