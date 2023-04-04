BBC Radio London pundit and Chelsea TV summariser Sam Parkin is expecting "a really strange atmosphere" at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday for the visit of Liverpool.

Both sides are experiencing difficult seasons, but Chelsea are in the spotlight after dismissing Graham Potter on Sunday.

With Bruno Saltor in the Blues dugout, Parkin told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast he anticipates the game to be "a bit eerie".

"There isn't a Roberto di Matteo figure taking over as interim boss or a John Terry as I saw some fans were suggesting," said Parkin.

"It's going to be essentially the same staff that were with Potter and are only in situ for a matter of days or weeks.

"If it was the Real Madrid game, I think there would be a siege mentality in the stands but it could be quite peculiar."

Bruno has been put in temporary charge of Chelsea but Parkin believes the sooner a permanent manager is appointed, the better for uniting the club.

"If a ready-made replacement was brought in today and in the dugout that would be amazing," he said. "[The Liverpool game] is big for the players, for the motivation and for feeling among the squad.

"They need some momentum before they play Real."

The first leg of Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final is on Tuesday, 11 April at Santiago Bernabeu at 20:00 BST.

Listen to the full BBC Radio London podcast here