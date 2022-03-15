Tuesday talking point: Sunday was exactly the Leeds United way

Ben Tomensen, Talking Shutt, external

Breathing space.

After losing badly to Villa on Thursday night, we not only needed a performance, we needed a win.

I don't think anyone would argue with you if you said Leeds should have been given the three points at half-time on Sunday with the chances and dominance we had in the first half. That's not the Leeds United way though and, in some respects, I'd like to think this is the better way (just not for your heart rates).

The late Norwich equaliser went pretty much with the '21-22 Leeds script but that never-give-up United attitude shone through again and maybe this is what the players, who have looked broken, needed.

Let's hope that last-minute relief lifts the weight off the shoulders and the glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel gets brighter.

It all goes back to that car reg plate in the 1960s Leeds United dressing room.

Keep Fighting.