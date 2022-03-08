David Michael, My Old Man Said, external

As Aston Villa’s form faltered at the start of the season, one question fast became apparent among the Villa fanbase – can Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings play together?

With Emi Buendia one of Villa’s better performers during the poor run of form, the finger was pointing at the striking duo in terms of who would make way for the arriving Philippe Coutinho.

Initially it had been Ings, with Villa playing a front three of Buendia, Watkins and Coutinho.

While it had crackled into life at times, especially in the 3-3 draw with Leeds United, it was noticeable that the midfield behind it struggled to find true balance and often left space for the opposition to exploit.

Watkins was then dropped for Ings, but that didn’t work.

The secret of Villa’s recent back-to-back wins has actually been the return of the striking pair, with a diamond midfield shape behind them, with Coutinho at its tip in a free role.

It’s tough on the benched Buendia, but Gerrard’s solution to Villa underperforming has been what had initially been perceived as the problem.