Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

While West Ham and Wolves have been stealing the headlines almost every week as their respective pushes for Champions League football grow ever stronger, Southampton’s run of results has gone somewhat under the radar.

Since being thrashed 3-0 at Emirates Stadium in the middle of December, the Saints have lost just once, picking up 13 points from eight games and facing just two teams outside the Premier League’s top eight in that run.

Victories in London against both West Ham and Tottenham, as well as points against both Manchester clubs, have seen the Saints rocket from 16th to 10th.

Any early-season fears around relegation are a mere memory for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men, whether they admit that or not, with seventh place and a spot in European competition now just eight points away.

Navigating around their troublesome fixture schedule with success, Saints now face Everton, Norwich City, Aston Villa, Watford, Burnley and Leeds United in their upcoming games, with all six positioned in the bottom half of the table.

Those first two games will not only be crucial in terms of deciding where they will finish come the end of the season, but also show how far they have progressed in such a short space of time.

Having let slip leads to lose at both Goodison and Carrow Road earlier in the season, back-to-back league victories at St Mary's would not only extend their remarkable run at home but also pile the pressure on the teams above them.