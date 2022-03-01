Tuesday talking point: Is this the best we’ve seen from Romeu?

Ray Hunt, In That Number Podcast, external

What a fantastic month February has been for the Saints, with victories over Tottenham, Everton and Norwich, and a well-earned point at Old Trafford. There was also progression into the FA Cup fifth round with a win over Coventry.

The latest two Premier League outings resulted in six points and two clean sheets in front of the St Mary’s faithful. A big part of the recent success has been the incredible hot streak from midfield maestro Oriol Romeu.

The Spaniard was man of the match against Norwich with 85 touches, 65 passes, seven duels won and he also grabbed himself a rare goal - his first since October 2020. And you'd argue his sweetly struck volley from the edge of the box to seal the points was worth the wait.

Romeu brings calmness, composure and excellent understanding to the way Ralph Hasenhuttl likes to set up. He has struck up quite a partnership with skipper James Ward-Prowse in the centre of the midfield and the two are gaining all the plaudits.

Southampton’s form has hit top gear, coinciding with Romeu’s, and it's clear to see his importance. In the two games he’s missed this campaign it’s been a struggle - losing 3-0 at Arsenal and a 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

Could we see Romeu nominated for both player and goal of the month for February?

Is this the best we’ve ever seen from him?