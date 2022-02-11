Zaha 'happy' at Palace - but Vieira wants more goals

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says Wilfried Zaha is "happy to wear the shirt", but he has challenged the forward to increase his goal tally.

Zaha scored a wonder goal but also missed a penalty in the 1-1 draw at Norwich City - and there has been speculation about what will happen in the summer, given he is out of contract at the end of next season.

"I said he has to score more because of his ability to do so. A player with his ability can create and score more - but it isn't going to be him by himself," said Vieira.

"What's good for him is to have players around him taking responsibility to take pressure off his shoulders. We have players who can score goals and deliver.

"The positive is having a team performance - it allows him to express himself.

"He's under contract, so that means he is happy to wear the shirt and perform well."