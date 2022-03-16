Arsenal v Liverpool: Team news

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is training again after a calf injury and will be assessed ahead of the game.

Emile Smith Rowe is pushing for a start after recovering from illness to come on as a substitute during the win over Leicester.

Liverpool will give a fitness test to Mohamed Salah, who suffered a foot injury in the Reds' win over Brighton.

Defender Ibrahima Konate is fit again but Konstantinos Tsimikas and James Milner are both out with illness.

Would you put Tomiyasu back in the starting XI?

Is there a place for Konate in your Liverpool XI?