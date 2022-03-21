Saints undone by Salisu challenge

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Southampton were giving as good as they were getting until Mohammed Salisu's unnecessary tackle on Gabriel Jesus, hardly in a dangerous position and with the game in the balance.

City gratefully accepted the gift and a vibrant atmosphere inside a packed St Mary's was instantly subdued as if both Southampton's players and fans sensed this was the decisive moment.

And so it proved as City took advantage of deflated Saints, who had played with so much energy and deserved so much credit for that first 62 minutes.

The high-intensity style that has made them such difficult opponents for so many teams this season was rushing City into errors in possession, one of which required a fine save from keeper Zack Steffen moments before De Bruyne put the visitors back in front.

Saints might even have scored a second equaliser when substitute Che Adams' point-blank effort was blocked by Steffen but this was an FA Cup quarter-final that had its destiny decided by Salisu's challenge.

This is not to say Southampton would have gone on to win but that incident changed the emphasis of the tie and Ralph Hasenhuttl's team had handed the initiative back to Manchester City, never the best of ideas.

Saints have contributed much to the FA Cup this season but all that remains now is for them to continue to ensure Premier League respectability and consolidation in a season that has contained plenty of promise.