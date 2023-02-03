Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has been named Premier League Player of the Month for January.

Rashford scored three goals in four Premier League games, including the winner in the Manchester derby against Manchester City.

United won seven points from 12 available in January, and currently occupy the fourth Champions League spot in Erik ten Hag's first season as manager.

Rashford's individual form this season continues to impress, with the England forward registering nine goals and three assists so far in the Premier League.