Arteta said he "will only be satisfied if they give me the two points again" after the VAR error that led to Ivan Toney's goal for Brentford not being disallowed.

He continued: "We ended the game after analysing all the evidence that we had and the images with a huge anger and disappointment. That wasn’t a human error, that was a not conceiving and understanding your job and that’s not acceptable, I’m sorry. That cost Arsenal two points and that’s not going to be restored. We are going to have to find those two points somewhere else in the league."

He added: "At the same time we appreciate the apology and the explanations. We got a lot of sympathy from colleagues in the industry in football and they are talking that we cannot play with the integrity in the game that we do. That’s it and we have to move on. It has certainly made our players, staff and fans even stronger with more desire to pass this error that they put on us."

He also said: "They were really sincere, so open and genuine with the apology and explanation - that was really good. But it doesn’t take away from the fact that we have two points less than we should in the table."

In terms of team news, he said that everyone who has been available from the previous game is up for selection. He'll make a call on Emile Smith-Rowe and Reiss Nelson.

On Manchester City, he said: "What they have done in the past six years they absolutely merit it on the pitch, the way they play, the way they have gone through difficulties. For us the challenge is to get to that level."