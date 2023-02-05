'Motherwell look like a relegated team'

Kenny: It’s now heavy heart time but Stevie H has done everything he’s capable of to get us out of this predicament and it’s just not working. I’m afraid that he has to express his love for the club now by going and letting someone with more ideas and more fight take over before it’s too late for us.

Stuart: Like most Motherwell fans we have a lot of respect for Stevie Hammell but unfortunately it’s time for a change as he just doesn’t have the experience and support to turn things around. The club needs to make the changes now to have any chance of staying in the league.

Colin: Worst Motherwell team I have watched in 50 years. So called senior players are actually the worst performers with shocking displays. I was not for Hammell appointment and it seems to have been correct insight. No direction or style of play and always results in aimless humping of high balls bypassing midfield. Look like a relegated team.

Edward: If the manager's tactics are not working, change them on the pitch! We need an on field captain and players able to see what needs changing in a game. Hammell is on repeat in every interview. He's way out of his depth and has to go, otherwise we're down!

Adam: It has been a very long time since M'well have played so badly for so long. The manager needs to be more involved from the touchline, the players need to start believing in their teammates to help achieve the results needed to escape from the battle at the bottom.

Jimmy: We need to get a grip, I know we can be better than what we have been. The new signings will get to know how each other play and all most sure they will come on and get away from the play-offs starting with our cup game with Raith this weekend so come on guys get back on track and let's get the real Motherwell.