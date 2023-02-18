Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to BBC Sport: "Against 10 men for that long time you could of course create more and score more but we lost in that moment a little bit of momentum and didn't get it 100% back and left the door open for Newcastle.

"In the end, with our situation, someone told me the last time we had a clean sheet away from home it was in April, so I'm happy.

"The goals we scored were perfect against 11. We played really well, but then against 10 we lost for a moment the grip and couldn't get it back. But we still had our moments where we should have scored more in the second half.

"After you score a third one it's definitely over. We didn't so we had to fight until the end. And we needed the long leg of James Milner who was outstanding again.

"We are a step further forward.

"Both goals were outstanding. The pass from Trent [Alexander-Arnold] for Darwin [Nunez] and from Mo [Salah] to Cody [Gakpo] [was] top class. A bit more of that would have been really great, but for today it's absolutely fine.

"When you are not in your best moment you have to fight for this, and that's what we did we got our second win in a row. It feels great to be honest. We haven't had this for ages so it's a good day.

"We will see, we face one of the best teams in the world on Tuesday so it's difficult. But it's at Anfield so let's go.

"It's too early to say we are there again. But of course we will keep fighting and we will see."