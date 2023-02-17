He has huge belief in Southampton’s ability to stay up this season: “This group of players is amazing. We haven’t had time to prepare every detail or change a lot of things but we want to continue good behaviours from before and add a couple of things.”

On whether he is ready for a manager’s job: “I have felt ready for four years. I have been through all levels in football, all over the world. I want to be the manager and I am capable of doing that.”

He would not reveal if this period is a realistic audition for the role at St Mary’s: “My conversations with the club are confidential. No-one has said ‘win at Chelsea and the job is yours or lose and it is not’.”

His coaching 'heroes' are Rafael Benitez and Gurban Gurbanov: "I am from Valencia and Benitez has always been a reference. I worked with Gurban at Qarabag and we made history. Those two impacted me most."

On the strength of opponents Chelsea: “I watched them against Dortmund and they were much better. They have got fantastic players and a very talented manager who always has lots of gameplans. We need to prepare a plan for what we want to do and be ready for any scenario we face.”