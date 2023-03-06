We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Manchester City and Newcastle.

Here are some of your comments:

Manchester City fans

Chris: A difficult game for City, but they passed the test. Foden is back to his best and Silva showed what City will be missing if he departs in the summer.

Andy: City looking great, creating so many chances, although a bit worrying at the other end at times. Newcastle are a tricky opponent and with better finishing could have got a result. With their resources I'm sure Newcastle will sort that out next season. The Premier League is so demanding and anyone can beat anyone else as Bournemouth almost did!

Rodrigue: Newcastle are awkward opponents. The game was decided by Foden's brilliance. His comeback is good for the rest of our season. De Bruyne was not at his fluent best.

Neil: Ederson was there when the City defence was under pressure. Ake was our best defender. Grealish and Foden caused Newcastle problems with their wing play. Bernardo made a big difference in attack when he came on. This was still not City’s best performance but they ground out a good win.

Newcastle fans

Amit: Newcastle must find two proper strikers to back up Wilson and Isak. Their current workload will only lead to early injuries in a long season. The manager must rotate players more and make earlier substitutions and not be dependent on the same number of limited players.

Anth: It’s a bit of a recurring theme at the moment with Newcastle - missing sitters while competing well in most areas of the pitch. Guilty of three against City and it has cost us dearly. We need a natural goalscorer for next season if we are to reach the next level. It’s a shame because we are ‘wasting’ the best defence in the league!

Stewart: It’s time to give Isak a full game, unfortunately Wilson is not performing up to standard. They are creating chances but are not taking them the first time. Opposition have now learned how to cope with Saint-Maximin and Miggy.

Kevin: Eddie has got us playing well until it comes to the final third. Work on the goalscoring threat needs urgent attention in the summer. It’s easy to see why teams with pace would target our left-back area too. Dan Burn just isn’t a left-back! Still a million miles from where we were two years ago. The moaners need to realise that too.