Ruben Selles has been speaking to the media before Southampton's Premier League game against Leeds United on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from Saints' new boss:

Selles said being named manager until the end of the season is "a pleasure" and he thanked the owners for the opportunity.

On the reaction of the players, he said: "We have one mission and we are all in, so no time to take the focus away from that."

When asked how he rates Southampton's survival chances, he said: "I don't think in the long term, I just think about the game tomorrow."

Che Adams, Juan Larios, Tino Livramento are all out, along with Mislav Orsic, who suffered concussion.

On James Ward-Prowse being one game away from equalling Southampton's record for most Premier League appearances, Selles said: "I cannot add more value with any of my words. Ward-Prowse is Southampton and Southampton is Ward-Prowse. That’s how big he is."

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences