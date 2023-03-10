Bournemouth midfielder Joe Rothwell says he "felt sick for a good while" after the last-gasp defeat against Arsenal on Saturday and vowed to put it right against Liverpool.

"That [Arsenal game] was the worst I have felt," he told BBC Radio Solent. "We should have got something out of it and it was tough.

"But the games come thick and fast and we have to brush it under the carpet and move on."

The match was only Rothwell's second start of a disrupted first season on the south coast.

Having picked up his first assist with a neat corner routine for Marcos Senesi to head home, he feels he has found his feet for the Cherries.

"In football these days, you are judged on your stats and for midfielders it's all about goals and assists," he said. "Hopefully now I can kick on and play a lot more."

If he needed any extra incentive against Liverpool, the 28-year-old watched the Reds thrash his boyhood club Manchester United on Sunday.

"That was tough to watch but we know they are capable of that," he said. "They did it to us earlier in the season but we've come a long way since that game.

"Hopefully, we can show that on Saturday."