Brighton 2-2 Southampton: Pick of the stats

The home side has never won in 10 Premier League meetings between Brighton and Southampton (D6 L4) – no fixture has been played more often in the competition’s history without the home side ever winning (Bournemouth vs Watford also 10).

Despite scoring as many goals yesterday as they did in their previous seven home Premier League matches (2), Brighton failed to win a game in which they led by 2+ goals for just a third time in the competition (P23 W20 D2 L1), having won each of their previous 13 such matches.

Timed at one minute and 14 seconds, Danny Welbeck scored Brighton’s fastest ever Premier League goal from the start of a game and the second earliest overall in the competition this term (Teemu Pukki after 39 seconds for Norwich vs Crystal Palace in February).