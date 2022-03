Wolves host Aston Villa at Molineux in the Premier League following the international break.

Bruno Lage will be hoping his side can return to winning ways after a dramatic 3-2 home defeat by Leeds which saw striker Raul Jimenez controversially sent off.

With Jimenez suspended for the game against Villa, what changes would you make to the starting XI for the West Midlands derby?

It's time to pick your Wolves team to face Aston Villa